Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.

You can score this deal every weekday in December during regular zoo hours.

Tickets purchased at the gate will be just $7, down from the nearly $20 usually charged for general admission.

This discount is possible thanks to public support through the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks (ZAP) program.

Zoo goers can expect to see lots of activity from Amur tigers, snow leopards and red pandas, as these high-elevation species are more active during winter months.

This discount does not apply to ZooLights admission. Go here to purchase tickets and for more information.