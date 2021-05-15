Hogle zoo reports unexpected death of Turkmenian markhor

Hogle Zoo has reported the death of a Turkmenian markhor named Dusti.

Officials say Dusti was sparring with another markhor Friday morning when he died.

Members of the animal care team responded, but it was later discovered that Dusti had died immediately, likely from a headbutt sustained while sparring.

Sparring is a common practice among markhor, a species of mountain goat native to Central Asia, which use it to not only play, but also establish dominance within their herds.

Because it is so common, officials at the zoo are surprised by the death, and are asking anyone who may have shot any video at the zoo on Friday morning to contact them.