Hogle Zoo welcomes new baby Red Panda

SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors to Salt Lake City's Hogle Zoo are in for a treat sometime this summer with the debut of the new baby red panda.

The zoo posted video of the proud mom, Priya, nursing her cub, which has yet to be named.

It's not known when the cub will make its zoo debut, but it's expected to be by the end of the summer.

According to the zoo, Priya was pregnant for around 4 months and she will be the only one caring for the baby, while dad, MowMow, will not participate in cub care.

Priya and MowMow both had successful cubs at other zoos with other partners.