Hold the phone: Is 'smartphone pinky' a real medical concern?

SALT LAKE CITY — Eye strain, headache, and neck pain are just some of the side effects people could experience with smartphone overuse. However, there’s another ailment to add to the list that people are talking about: “Smartphone pinky”.

FOX 13 News talked with Andrew Bracken, an occupational therapist at Intermountain Health, about whether it’s a real medical concern or just bogus.

“It’s not an official medical diagnosis,” says Bracken. “You’re using your pinky to stabilize and support your smartphone, and you literally indent the side of your pinky from holding your phone.”

Bracken adds that callouses could also form from resting it on the pinky finger but says the smartphone doesn’t weigh enough to actually cause problems for nerves or tendons in our hands.

That said, Bracken has seen patients who have developed more serious conditions where smartphone overuse has been a contributing factor, such as Cubital tunnel syndrome.

“They’ll develop numbness in their pinky finger and along the side of their hand,” Bracken says. “It’s the angle of their wrist and their elbow that contributes to that numbness and that can lead to some real serious consequences if not addressed.”

Smartphone overuse can also contribute to carpal tunnel syndrome and trigger finger.

If that’s the case, Bracken advises people to see a professional for treatment. However, if it’s “smartphone pinky” that has you hung up, there are less expensive options for care.

Bracken identifies collapsible phone grips widely known as Popsockets. In addition, encourages people to reduce their time spent on devices.

“I think they’ll be better off," he reflected, "Both physically, emotionally and mentally for that.”