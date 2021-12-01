Holiday decorations, concerts on Utah's Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — The holidays have returned to the Utah State Capitol.

On Sunday, Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson helped light a menorah commemorating the first night of Hanukkah. Then on Monday, the two-story Christmas tree went up in the rotunda, outside the Senate chambers.

The Capitol Preservation Board, which oversees the grounds, said concerts will be performed all month long from visiting school and church groups. Here's a schedule of events with more likely to be added later:

Friday, 12/03

8:00 - 10:00 am Desert Hills High School

4:00 - 5:00 pm Hurricane High School Chamber

Thursday, 12/09

12:00 - 1:00 pm American Fork Jr. High

Friday, 12/10

10:00 - 11:00 am Snow Canyon High School Madrigals

1:00 - 2:30 pm Pine View High School

2:30 - 3:30 pm Crimson Cliffs High School

4:00 - 4:45 pm Springville High School Choir

Saturday, 12/11

11:45 am - 1:15 pm Church group singing carols

Tuesday, 12/14

3:00 - 4:00 pm Hillcrest High School Vocal Ensemble

Thursday, 12/16

11:00 - 11:45 am Copper Hills High School Madrigals

12:30 - 1:30 pm Westlake High School

Friday, 12/17

4:15 - 5:00 pm BYU Honors Brass Quintet

Wednesday, 12/22

1:00 - 4:00 pm Sotto Voce Strings

