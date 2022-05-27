Holiday travelers pack Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is seeing a rush of travelers heading out for the holiday weekend.

By Friday morning, over 27,000 passengers had come through Salt Lake City International Airport on their way to enjoy the first post-pandemic Memorial Day.

Across the county, 39.2 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes, according to AAA, which are numbers close to those seen in 2017.

Air travel alone is also up a reported 25% over last year.

However, because of crew shortages, many airlines have cut back on the number of flights being offered. Passengers should expect full flights no matter where they are heading.

"There's millions of people flying every day, the vast majority are going to be happy with what's going on, but you're always going to have some situations that come up," said traveler Dave Olson. "Some people handle it well and some people don't."

Those heading through Salt Lake City will see ongoing construction as Phase II of the airport expansion continues.