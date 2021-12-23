Homeless shelters almost full as big snowstorm moves in

SALT LAKE CITY — With a major snowstorm bearing down on the state, Utahns are being asked to help the people who don’t have a way to shelter themselves from the cold and snowy weather.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is joining several volunteer organizations to stress the need for homeless shelters throughout the winter months.

The Salt Lake City homeless services dashboard shows all of the shelters are around 98 percent full every night.

Just last month, an audit presented to the Utah State Legislature found that homelesness has shot up more than 200 percent since 2016.

“Still running into staffing shortages,” said Andrew Johnston, Director of Homeless Policy and Outreach for the city. “Volunteers of America is trying very hard to get more staff there so they can help there as soon as possible."

Salt Lake City runs several shelters year-round but has opened a few temporary shelters for this winter.

Homeless centers are also in need of winter clothing donations, everything from coats, gloves hats and footwear are needed.

Later Thursday morning, Mayor Mendenhall along with the directors of VOA, the Road Home and Zions Bank will provide an update on the need for additional staff and volunteers at overflow shelters.

