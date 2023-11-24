Homicide investigation underway in Bountiful after man fatally shot

MILLCREEK, Utah — A homicide investigation is underway in Bountiful after an adult man was allegedly fatally shot at a home Friday.

The incident happened in the area of 615 Millcreek Way just before noon.

FOX 13 News crews saw multiple police officers, fire crews and an ambulance responding to the scene.

Not many details were made available about what led up to the shooting but an investigation is ongoing.

Police tell FOX 13 News the victim was a 20-year-old man but his identity was not made immediately available.

A suspect who is also around the age of 20-years-old and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

The victim and suspect were believed to have been friends from high school, officials report.

Police said the death of the 20-year-old is being investigated as a homicide.