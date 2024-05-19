Watch Now
Hours-long power outage affects over 1000 South Jordan residents

Posted at 12:27 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 14:27:21-04

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Over 1000 customers living in South Jordan were without power Sunday morning as Rocky Mountain Power conducted repairs at a local substation.

Rocky Mountain Power tells FOX 13 News that the outage began around 1:00 a.m. as crews were working to repair a switch at their Oquirrh substation.

The repair entailed isolating and rerouting the electricity. As a result, nearly 1,200 resident were left without power for much of the morning. Power was restored to the homes around 11:30 a.m.

