Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

House approves bill to increase penalties for attacks on health care workers

items.[0].image.alt
Russel A. Daniels/AP
(AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)
Health Care Community Clinics
Posted at 3:31 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:31:40-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives has approved a bill that increases penalties for attacks on health care workers.

The House voted 56-16 in favor of Rep. Robert Spendlove's House Bill 32. The bill expands penalties to cover employees in hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities.

When FOX 13 News reported on the bill in December, a nurses union said it had seen a sharp increase in reports of attacks on health care workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Spendlove, R-Sandy, acknowledged it on the House floor.

"The stress of the pandemic on health care workers is real," he said, calling for support for the bill.

HB32 now goes to the Utah State Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere