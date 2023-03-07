Watch Now
House deemed total loss after fire in Box Elder County

Posted at 8:57 AM, Mar 07, 2023
DEWEYVILLE, Utah — A father and his two teenage sons were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire scorched their entire home in Box Elder County.

The blaze broke out just after 1 a.m. in Deweyville and multiple agencies rushed to the scene after the first responding deputy found the home engulfed in flames.

Residents of the home, a father and his two teenage sons, were able to escape and were not injured.

Officials believe the fire started around the fireplace, either in the chimney or from a space heater nearby.

The house was a total loss, with damages valued at around $300,000.

