House discussing 'options' on Utah mask mandates

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives is not likely to take up a resolution to overturn Salt Lake and Summit counties' mask mandates on Wednesday.

"The House Majority Caucus is in widespread agreement that mask mandates are not the answer. However, we are still looking at the resolution and discussing a variety of options," a spokesperson for House Speaker Brad Wilson told FOX 13.

The Utah State Senate wasted no time passing Senate Joint Resolution 3, which overturns the mandates. On the opening day of the session, it was introduced and passed without a public hearing on a party line vote of 22-5.

The resolution overturns the mask mandates issued by local health departments and upheld by the respective county commissions and councils. But under laws passed by lawmakers last year, the legislature can act as a final check on public health orders.