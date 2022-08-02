House fire in South Jordan causes over $150k in damage

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A fire that began in the garage and started to spread into a home in South Jordan late Monday night caused over $150,000 in damage.

When crews arrived at the house in Daybreak, they could see flames and smoke coming from the garage.

The family was able to get out of the house and nobody was injured.

Fire officials said there was a lot of equipment in the garage like motorcycles, ATV's and e-bikes.

"We're looking at possibly some charging equipment batteries but we're really not sure right now, it is still under investigation but that is a possible cause," said Chief Chris Dawson with the South Jordan Police Department.

Crews were able to get the fire out in about 25 minutes, and they believe damages go over $150,000.

"Got a quick stop on it and we're able to again knock it down and save the adjoining structure as well as some of these other close neighbors," Dawson said.