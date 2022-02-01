Watch
House unanimously approves bill to put period products in Utah schools

Doug Eldredge, FOX 13 News
Signs at a rally in support of putting period products in Utah schools.
Period Project
Posted at 2:50 PM, Feb 01, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The House of Representatives voted unanimously to put period products in every Utah school.

House Bill 162, sponsored by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, creates a public private partnership to pay for dispensers and the products, which will be made accessible free to students.

One by one, lawmakers stood in support of the bill. Some shared stories of students missing school because they had their period.

"I would strongly urge you to support this bill," said Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City.

The bill now goes to the Utah State Senate for consideration.

