Housing Authority of SLC receives federal boost to expand affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest provider of affordable housing will now be able to offer more units to meet a fast-growing demand, as it was accepted into a federal program designed to expand its inventory.

Housing Authority of Salt Lake City is now part of the Moving to Work Landlord Incentives cohort, created by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Only 100 of the country’s 4,000 housing authorities are accepted into the program.

HASLC developed a plan of working with landlords to overcome housing barriers that was recognized by HUD creative and effective.

“These agencies have put forth impressive plans to further support housing choices for people in their communities, including innovative ways to engage landlords, who are critical partners in delivering HUD’s rental assistance program,” said Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman.

Salt Lake City now faces an affordable housing crisis not seen since World War II, as the high demand for housing has led Section 8 landlords to convert to market-rate rentals at an increasingly high rate.

HASLC acted several years ago by creating its Landlord Outreach program to build relationships with landlords and assist prospective residents with high-barrier issues (such as gaps in employment) that reduced their ability to get approved for a home.

It plans to increase the number of affordable housing units available in Salt Lake City, increase participation of new and existing landlords, and expand employment and support programs.

Of the over 10,000 individuals HASLC serves, more than 85 percent are extremely low income.

HASLC currently works with more than 3,000 landlords to place people with homes, a number they hope to expand with acceptance into the HUD program.