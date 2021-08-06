How and when a wall of supercharged smoke arrived

SALT LAKE CITY — The wall of smoke that swept into northern Utah Friday morning arrived so suddenly, FOX 13s phones were flooded with callers wondering what was burning nearby.

WATCH: Doctor warns of health dangers from Utah's poor air quality

The answer: nothing... unless you consider California and West Central Idaho nearby.

READ: Utah 911 calls make big jump during wildfire smoke invasion

Utah had the usual unhealthy haze from California fires already, then swirling winds moved into a pattern that circled that recycled smoke up through Wyoming, Montana and down through Idaho where several massive fires turned the usual into something very unusual.