How and when a wall of supercharged smoke arrived

Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 19:38:14-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The wall of smoke that swept into northern Utah Friday morning arrived so suddenly, FOX 13s phones were flooded with callers wondering what was burning nearby.

The answer: nothing... unless you consider California and West Central Idaho nearby.

Utah had the usual unhealthy haze from California fires already, then swirling winds moved into a pattern that circled that recycled smoke up through Wyoming, Montana and down through Idaho where several massive fires turned the usual into something very unusual.

