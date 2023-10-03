How educators can get into Utah's Hogle Zoo for FREE

SALT LAKE CITY — No tricks, only treats for educators in Utah this spooky season as they can get into Utah's Hogle Zoo absolutely free in October!

To take advantage of the freebie, educators just need to present their valid school ID at the ticket window. They'll be granted free general admission and be able to enjoy all the animals and sights at the zoo.

The zoo hosts many festive events for the Halloween season and educators can also get free admission to Howl & Growl and BooLights during the month of October.

But who wants to go to the zoo by themselves?! The good news is educators can bring up to four guests and as part of the promotion, guests will receive 50% off admission.

Any more than four guests per educator will have to pay normal admission rates.

The promotion begins on October 3 and runs through the 31 of the month.

If you want to take advantage of the deal, you won't be able to buy tickets online. Only in-person purchases bought at the zoo's ticket window will be valid for the promotion.

For educators, grab your ID and get ready for a fun day at Utah's Hogle Zoo!