How having one of the hottest summers in Utah ever can affect your bank account

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah 2022 is on its way to be the hottest meteorological summer ever, here's how that's affecting your bank account.

From June through August, the average temperature will reach 81 degrees for the first time.

Another way a hot summer can be measured by The National Weather Service is by tracking “cooling degree days” or “CCD’s”. Since a house can stay cool without help at 65 degrees fahrenheit, a day with an average temperature of 70 degrees is considered to have 5 CCD’s.

In total, a “normal” summer would score at 1,175. But so far this year we’re at 1,516 with two days left. An even higher number than last year’s score of 1,491, meaning air conditioners throughout Utah have seen more challenges than ever before. Causing more air conditioners this year to run for more hours than they weren't.