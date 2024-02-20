How many Utahns are buying electric vehicles?

SALT LAKE CITY — The State Tax Commission which tracks all vehicle information in Utah shows a rapidly accelerating shift in the state's car market.

Six years ago, about 611 Utahns bought electric vehicles. In just the first three-quarters of 2023, Utahns bought about 13 times that many, nearly 8,000 vehicles.

Splitting the passenger and light truck market into four categories, gas, diesel, hybrid, and electric, i

In 2015, drivers would see a hybrid on the road every now and then, but fewer than one in 200 cars sold were electric. Last year, gasoline-fueled vehicles still dominated, but lost 15 percent of the market, all of that gained by hybrid and electric vehicles.

Another way to think of it is by saying each electric vehicle costs $40,000 on average, and in 2017, Utahns would have paid about $24.5 million total to buy them. In just nine months of last year, Utahns paid about $314 million to get electric vehicles.

