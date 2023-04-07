How much extra cash you'll have to dish out to fill Easter eggs this year

LEHI, Utah — Celebrating Easter with sweet treats is getting more expensive as most candy is not immune to the impacts of inflation.

According to Utah-based e-commerce analytics company "Pattern," many popular candies are seeing significant year-over-year increases.

Data reveals some of the most popular candies are seeing the largest price hikes.

Cadbury mini eggs, the 3rd most popular Easter candy, are 12% more expensive than in Easter 2022.

Other chocolate-based candies like Robin Eggs and Reese's Eggs are seeing significant year-over-year price hikes.

Jelly beans topped the list as the most popular candy. That product is only 2% more expensive than a year ago.

Peeps, an Easter staple, took the spot as the 2nd most popular on the list. The data from Pattern indicates Peeps are not any more expensive this year compared to 2022.

Dallin Hatch, an analyst with Pattern isn’t surprised chocolate-based products are topping the list with the biggest price hikes.

“The candies that have a milk component to them or chocolate tend to see a larger increase in price year over year,” Hatch said. “One explanation is, supply chains have been disrupted over the last little while and people switch manufacturers and where they are sourcing those things – and we have had shortages in random things along the supply chain.”

The complete report on popular and expensive Easter candy can be found here.