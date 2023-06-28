How new federal law could benefit pregnant workers in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is known for having some of the highest fertility rates in the country, and with that high number comes a big need for pregnancy protection in the workplace.

A new federal law went into effect Tuesday: the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which will protect pregnant employees from discrimination and overexertion.

“If you want women in the workplace, you have to make space for them,” said Madeleine Rebber.

Rebber is a full-time employee and the mother of a two-year-old. She’s pregnant with her second child and 35 weeks along.

This pregnancy is much smoother than her first. She remembers how hard it was for her at her previous employer.

“It’s only in retrospect that I can say I didn’t have the support that I needed to go through pregnancy and postpartum. My maternity leave the first time around was really short,” she said.

The act gives workers the rights to receive “reasonable accommodations.” Some of the possible accommodations listed include more break time to use the bathroom and rest, more flexible hours, and closer parking spots.

“Having laws like this intact will allow mothers who maybe don’t have a typical situation or even a great situation have a little bit better of a situation,” said Rebber.

The law will not replace state or local laws that have better protective laws in place.

According to this map by the Department of Labor, Utah is consistent in workplace protection when it comes to pregnancy discrimination, accommodation, and breastfeeding rights.

“In many ways, yes, this is moving forward, but I think there’s a lot of ways we can improve moving forward as well,” said Rebber. “I think there’s a lot of room for growth.”