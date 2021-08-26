How small businesses in Utah can prepare for cyber attacks

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Local leaders are planning for future emergencies, including cyber theft.

The Salt Lake Chamber and the Utah Department of Emergency Management teamed up for a webinar on how to create a road map in preparing for natural or man-made disasters.

They say what used to seem unlikely, is now a real threat that can cripple your business.

According to James Ray, the head of the Be Ready Utah program, a company did some research and found 91% of businesses reported an increase in cyber attacks since the onset of the pandemic.

And 71% of organizations don't have a cyber incident response plan.

"Cyber security we know that there's so many businesses that rely on computers and the internet these days right, and making this human caused disaster one of the likeliest and largest threats your company may ever face."

Experts say the average cost of a data breach is 3.86 million dollars.

National preparedness month kicks off in September with events and more resources to plan for emergencies.

You can find more information on Be Ready Utah's website.

