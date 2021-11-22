How thorough is Vivint Arena's COVID vaccination policy?

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been about two months since Vivint Arena began requiring people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend events.

However, some patrons have recently raised questions about the thoroughness of the process.

Adam Heindorff is among them. He told FOX 13 News that he went to a Utah Jazz game and said it took staff mere seconds to look at his proof of vaccination, which was in the form of a QR code loaded onto his phone.

“I was a little surprised how quick the process was. Having done it when traveling overseas when I’ve had to show these credentials in other places, where they are checking birth dates, and they’re checking against other record locators. it certainly wasn’t that process,” Heindorff explained.

Not everyone shared Heindorff’s experience, though. Some event attendees, who didn’t want to go on camera, said they didn’t notice anything unusual with the process. They showed a photo of their vaccination card and were admitted.

FOX 13 News reached out to Vivint Arena on this matter. According to Frank Zang, Senior Vice President of Communication for the Utah Jazz, they recognize proof of vaccination is not being cross-checked with each personal ID at the venue.

They also issued a statement that reads:

"Vivint Arena adopted a proof of vaccination or testing requirement in late September as part of its entry process for all events. We continue to remind guests of the protocols in advance, place staff outside of the arena for this specific duty and reinforce the importance of holding events in a safe environment. We strongly encourage guests to also wear a face mask and follow all the health and safety protocols so we can continue to have games, concerts, and shows. We are enforcing the vaccination policy for the well- being of everyone in attendance and rely on the community’s adherence."

"Regardless of how strict each individual checker is, I think it's important for entities who make that decision, because it sends a message that vaccination is important,” said Salt Lake County Health Department Communications Director Nicholas Rupp.

Despite the enforcement of a vaccination policy, Rupp said there’s still risk of coronavirus spread in all vaccinated groups, especially when you’re in a crowded, indoor space.

“The risk is never zero unless you’re completely home alone and isolated, and no one wants to live that way,” Rupp said.

Rupp continues to urge people to get vaccinated and minimize your exposure to indoor, crowded spaces while covid transmission rates remain high in Salt Lake County and beyond.

