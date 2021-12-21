How to ease your airport departure during Salt Lake City’s busy holiday crush

SALT LAKE CITY — The volume of travelers moving through Salt Lake City International Airport around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Airport officials forecast Dec. 22, 23 and 24, along with Jan. 2, will be the busiest travel days with about 25,000 passengers expected to depart from the new terminal each day.

By comparison, between 20,000 and 28,000 came through the Salt Lake City airport’s front door per day during the same period in 2019. In 2020, with spread of the coronavirus surging, daily departures declined to between 11,000 and 17,000 each day over the holidays.

Those figures only count the amount of people leaving from Utah’s largest airport.

“There will be additional passengers arriving and making connecting flights” this year, according to airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer.

Airport officials have some recommendations to ensure a smooth trip during the holiday travel spike.

Read the full story on the Salt Lake Tribune

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.