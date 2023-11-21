How to get a live Christmas tree for cheap in Utah this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is offering people an inexpensive option to get a Christmas tree.

You'll have to put in a little work, but you'll save money and make holiday memories along the way - sounds like a win!

Permits are available at a cost of $10 that allow people to cut their own tree on BLM land in several designated areas across the state.

“It’s a great way to get outside and enjoy the fall and winter weather,” said Matt Preston, the deputy state director for the BLM in Utah. “For our family, it has created a great tradition and the kids look forward to it.”

Maps and information about buying a permit can be found on the BLM website.

Those who decide to cut their own tree are advised to start early in the day and be respectful of the land and wildlife.

They should also be prepared with their own tools and proper clothing.

The BLM advises people to measure the space in their home to make sure the tree they choose will fit. Oftentimes, trees look smaller in the forest.

Last year, 7000 people in Utah purchased a Christmas tree permit.

Permits are available through December 24.