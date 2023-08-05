Financial impacts of home flooding, and what you can do — even if it seems too late

SALT LAKE CITY — With so many people across the state dealing with flooding, how can you best protect your home and wallet? It's something we may not think about until it's too late, but getting flood insurance — even if you don’t live in a flood-prone zone — is what experts recommend.

“Regardless of where you live, you need to have a flood policy. You just never know," said Diana Herrera, FEMA Region 8 Regional Flood Insurance Liaison. She says while more and more people need flood insurance, most homeowner and renter’s policies don’t include it.

“We’re seeing more and more of these types of storms happen across the country,” said Herrera. “These sudden, severe downpours in areas that may not show up on a flood insurance rate map as being a high-risk flood zone.”

Dealing with water damage without flood coverage can get pricey. FEMA estimates that one inch of water can lead to $25,000 in damages.

“Reach out to an agent, and if they want to know who is an appointed agent by the state, they can go to our website, insurance.utah.gov and we have a list of all appointed agents in the state of Utah,” recommended Jon Pike, Utah Insurance Commissioner.

And even if you have flood insurance, know what is covered.

“We have limited coverage in basements," explained Herrera. “Because they’re just big swimming pools waiting to fill up… One of the things we do cover in basements is cleanup. That’s a huge piece of what is damaged and what goes into that basement.”

If you don’t have flood insurance and are in this situation, there are ways you can possibly get reimbursed if a federal emergency declaration comes through.

“First of all, document your damages,” said Herrera. “Take photographs of everything that is damaged, pull wet things out, get them out there.”

Most policies do have a 30-day waiting period, so you won't be able to rely on weather forecasts to predict if you need to buy flood insurance or not.

“Think ahead,” said Pike. “To plan and to say, 'What level of risk can I afford?' and that’s where insurance could come in to help mitigate some of that risk.”

Draper city officials still have not yet determined how many people and homes were impacted by the storms, so they have this form on their website that you can fill out, if you were impacted. You can share details and damages so officials can try to help you.