How to prepare for firework restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're planning on celebrating the new year with lots of bright lights and cheer, here's what you need to hear about firework restrictions and how you can prepare.

According to Utah State Fire Marshal Ted Black, firework restrictions are in place in Utah throughout the year with exceptions for certain times of the year and certain places.

"And so you can't like them today for instance, but saturday night you can light fireworks," Black said. "The key thing to remember here is all the same rules apply New Year's Eve that apply on the fourth of july, although the snow gives us some buffer, it doesn't remove all the hazards."

One hazard Black mentions is if a firework launches itself towards a evergreen tree that has been cut and not watered. In these conditions a dried out evergreen tree would only take second to immediately light ablaze.

"There's also the slip and fall risks as people are trying to get away if they aren't paying attention when they light a firework," Black said. "And while things like sparklers are a lot of fun, they burn at a very high temperature and can burn your children."

Along with checking your local city ordinance if you are located in an area permitted to light fireworks, Black also stresses that alcohol and fireworks "never go together."

"I can't stress that enough," he said. "If you choose to celebrate with alcohol, don't choose to use fireworks."

