How to protect yourself from sophisticated scammers

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday is “National Slam the Scam Day” and the Social Security Administration wants people to look out for some important red flags.

Nathan Cole with the SSA tells FOX 13 News that thanks to artificial intelligence and years of practice, scammers are more sophisticated. While there isn’t a specific scam making the rounds right now, there are some common trends you need to be aware of.

“The scammer is pretending to be from an agency or organization that you know, in order to gain your trust,” Cole explained. “There's also going to be some sort of problem or prize.”

Some of the things to look out for include a sense of urgency from the caller.

“They threaten you and tell you that you need to take immediate action in order for your benefits not to be suspended, or for your social security number to be locked," Cole said.

Another red flag is asking for a method of payment that’s unusual, like gift cards or prepaid debit cards.

Experts are also seeing a scam where someone requests a victim’s medicare number to issue a new or replacement card.

“If it is a telephone call. Don't trust your caller ID” Cole said. “Government imposter scam artists can spoof the caller ID to reflect that the social security administration calling you local city or government offices calling you or the police departments calling you.”

The SSA said with an unexpected email it’s important to not click on any links.

Another warning sign is verbal threats. Cole explained government offices will never threaten you, access your bank account or demand secrecy.

Cole also wants to stop people from giving scammers a chance to steal your identity straight from you.

“Do not carry your social security card around with you in your wallet or your purse,” Cole warned. “There's very, very few times that the social security card will be needed. It's better to leave that at home in a safe and secure spot.”

If you are targeted by or fall victim to a government imposter scam, report it directily to the Social Security Administration here.