How to stay safe during your next outdoor adventure

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Division of State Parks officials are concerned that visitors aren't prepared for the recent heat and violent storms that might strike their next outdoor adventure.

According to Division of State Parks official Devan Chavez, the reservoir parks in particular have become a primary concern during this time of the year.

“With it being so hot, we know that a lot of family members, friends and outdoor explorers are looking to get out," he said. "Especially at these reservoir parks."

A couple of big reminders by Chavez are to always wear your life jacket when you're on the water and to wear your helmet whenever you're riding along on a 4-wheeler.

Wearing a properly fitted life jacket is so important. Even if you’re in the water, don’t forget to hydrate.

“Hydrate appropriately with water or electrolyte drinks," he said. "Having snacks on hand.”

It’s important to know the conditions of where you go, and not go beyond your limits.

“Always practicing responsible recreation and making a plan before you go," he said. "Also includes checking for weather conditions and water temperatures.”

Let someone know where you are going and when you are expected to back.

“A lot of people are getting outdoors, especially with summer right in the middle of it, but let's do so safely,” said Chavez.

Another recommendation is to have some flotation device or rope in your car to help in the case of emergencies – you can throw it out to someone and help bring them to safety.