How to support those experiencing grief surrounding Mother's Day

SALT LAKE CITY — While Mother’s Day is a day for many to celebrate the important women in their lives, for others it can bring feelings of pain or grief.

The day can be difficult for those who have recently lost a parent, mothers who have lost a child or women experiencing infertility.

“We embrace people in the larger community of humanity on this day,” said Kathie Supiano, the director of Caring Connections, a non-profit program offering grief support groups at the University of Utah.

She adds that while many celebrations include flowers, cards and family gatherings, it’s important to remember those going through a difficult time.

“How can we as neighbors and friends and community be compassionate,” she said. “One thing is to not ‘should’ and not proceed with the assumption that everyone is going to be happy.”

A small gesture of kindness can be a big help to those struggling with grief.

“People who find this distressing, without question grateful when someone says, shoots them a text or email or sends a card that says, ‘I know everybody thinks this a happy day. I think this might be a rough one for you and just want you to know I am thinking about you,’” Supiano said.

A recent trend involves many companies, including Etsy and Ralph Lauren, offering their customers the chance to opt out of Mother’s Day emails and promotions if the holiday causes difficult emotions.

Supiano says those acts of empathy and compassion do not go unnoticed.

“This is where the simplicity of ‘The Golden Rule’ comes into play. That rule is embraced in all faith traditions -- do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” she said. “We want to position ourselves in Utah as being the champions of that approach to our neighbors.”

Learn more about Caring Connections here or by calling 801-585-9522.