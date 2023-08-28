How you can audition to sing the national anthem at a Utah Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY — You could be selected to sing the national anthem under the big lights at the Delta Center for a Utah Jazz game this season.

Vocalists and instrumentalists who think they have what it takes to belt out the Star Spangled Banner can attend an audition on Tuesday, August 29 at the Delta Center.

If you can't make it to the live audition, you can also send a recent recording link to entertainment@utahjazz.com. Those who want to audition virtually should be sure the recording was taken within the last year and is free from distracting background noise. Be sure to include your name, contact phone number and the state/city you live in.

What do Utah Jazz representatives look for in someone to deliver the iconic song and set the mood for a game?

"We look for powerful voices that can fill an entire arena," the website reads. "We also love a clear, traditional anthem without any added melodies or notes."

For those attending the live audition, here's what you need to know:

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. but if you want to secure a spot, you may want to be there early as no new registrations will be accepted past 11 a.m.

Soloists and duets are welcome to audition.

Participants should enter through door five and then follow guides to registration and the audition location.

Once done performing, you can leave the Delta Center. Those selected will be notified via email.

There is no age limit for the audition and those selected will receive a date of their performance as well as four tickets.