Huge fire at under-construction apartment building leads to evacuations in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — A large 4-alarm fire broke out in Sugar House overnight, leading to evacuation orders for residents in the area.

The building on fire, which is a multi-story apartment complex under construction, is located at 1040 East 2200 South in Salt Lake City.

Crews have been at the scene since about midnight working to try and extinguish the blaze.

"Strictly because it's under construction we aren't able to get people inside of that building," explained Captain Tony Stowe with Salt Lake City Fire. "It had been free burning for quite some time."

Police and fire crews say there is a possibility the building will collapse, so a "collapse zone" has been set up around the building and people are being asked to stay away.

"Most everything has been falling inwards," Captain Stowe explained.

Several explosions have been heard and seen as the fire burns, Stowe said. Those explosions may have been caused by propane cylinders and heaters that construction workers were using during the project.

Stowe said it's still too early to determine a cause for this fire.

An entire apartment building located just to the North of the fire was evacuated as crews work to keep the fire from spreading.

Evacuees in need can find shelter at Forest Dale Golf Course, located at 2375 S. 900 E.

The Red Cross explained they had about 40 people utilizing the evacuation center, but many more chose to self evacuate and stay with family or friends.

A Utah Transit Authority bus has two stops in the area to help residents get to the shelter. Pickup points are at Fiddlers Elbow 1063 E. 2100 S. and 1100 E. Wilmington Avenue.

It's unknown how long evacuations will remain in place, however, the Red Cross said they're working to provide resources and support to evacuees.

Road closures in the Sugar House area will be in place for several hours Wednesday morning. Specifically, 900 East between 2100 South and 2200 South will be closed as crews work to contain the blaze.

Smoke from the fire can be seen throughout Salt Lake City. Officials are asking that residents do not call 911 to report the smoke in the area unless they can see flames.