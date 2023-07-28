Human bones found buried in the sand at Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE, Utah — Anthropologists confirmed the bones dug up by visitors at Bear Lake's shore to be human bones Thursday morning. Bear Lake County officials say they have no cold cases that might be linked to them.

On July 27, Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call from visitors at Bear Lake at 11:42 a.m., they had uncovered what they believed were human remains while digging in the sand.

After initial investigations, the sheriff's deputies confirmed the bone found were indeed human. In a press release by the sheriff's office, they claim to not have any cold cases or instances of unrecovered individuals that might have been tied to this incident.

They are currently coordinating with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department to examine the site for any other unrecovered human remains.