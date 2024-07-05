Watch Now
Human-caused brush fire breaks out near old coal mine in Carbon County

FOX 13 News
Courtesy Google Street View
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jul 04, 2024

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Ground and air crews are responding to a human-caused bushfire that broke out in Horse Canyon near the border of Carbon and Emery County Thursday.

As of 7:00 p.m., the acreage of the fire is estimated to be between 20 and 30 acres. While officials assert no structures are considered threatened at this time, the location of a nearby old coal mine was identified.

Exactly how the fire began is not known at this time beyond it being human-caused.

No other information is available at this time.

