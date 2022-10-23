Hundreds gather in Salt Lake City for breast cancer awareness 5K

SALT LAKE CITY — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and FOX 13 News attended Saturday's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" 5K at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Organizers say it's not just a walk, but a movement.

It was also a chance to celebrate survivors, honor loved ones and thank caregivers.

"I got mine just in time to be able to have surgery and be a survivor," said cancer survivor Jennifer Jellerson. "I had complications that put me in the ICU after my surgery, and I have amazing supporting people that are here and the reason I'm alive."

"This is my first time coming down here and it's amazing," she continued. "It's such a cool experience to be around people who have been through what I've been through and just feel that sense of community and support."

More information can be found online here.