Hundreds hit the pavement for Salt Lake City Marathon

SALT LAKE CITY — It was an early morning on the streets of Salt Lake City, with people participating in the city's marathon. People took to the streets for different reasons, but ultimately celebrated their love for running.

"It was amazing, it was a blast, new course, super fun,” said Sam, who finished the 10k in a wheelchair.

Hundreds of people biked and ran in the 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon through Salt Lake City. The race started at the University of Utah and finished by Washington Square in downtown, with spectators cheering from the sidelines.

"Just exciting,” added Sam. “I think everyone's just trying to cheer each other on - whether you’re doing the 5k, 10k, wheelchair, walking, running, everyone's so nice, so fun.”

And some runners were the ones cheering others on too! Liz Ashby held up a sign that read, ‘I believe in you.’

“So my friend, Chris, he runs with this sign and he's not able to be here today, so I’m doing it for him,” said Ashby. “My arms are tired, I’m so impressed by him, but to see smiles on other people being touched, that was inspiring to me."

Thomas and his family wear matching t-shits and run for a loved one. "My uncle, Rich, passed away and our family runs in honor of him."

Hoping more people to get out and experience this infectious energy. "Just don’t take yourself too hard, don’t be too critical, just move, run. Only 2 percent of the world are runners, so if you’re running, you’ve already won,” added Sam.

"It’s just so fun, it’s like a giant party,” added Ashby.