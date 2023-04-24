Hundreds of acres burned by Uintah County wildfire threatening residents, infrastructure

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Hundreds of acres of land have been burned by a wildfire sparked in Uintah County that is threatening residents and infrastructure.

Utah Wildfire Info

The "Red Bridge Fire" is about 400 acres and is burning in the River Bottoms South of Ft. Duchesne, officials report.

The fire was first started on a Bureau of Indian Affairs management area and has since spread.

Officials say they have requested assistance from the Utah National Guard for air resources.

Further details about the number of residents impacted by the fire and how the fire was sparked were not made immediately available.