Hundreds of Utahns show up to honor longtime firefighter, dedicated fire chief

PRICE, Utah — It has been about two weeks since a beloved fire chief passed away in Price. On Saturday, firefighters and community members from across the state remembered Chief Fitzgerald “Fitz” Petersen at his funeral service.

“We’re all better because of him,” said David Ulibarri, who has retired from Unified Fire Authority.

Ulibarri calls Petersen his best friend after they worked closely in the UFA public relations unit and built a close friendship.

With tears, laughs, speeches and songs, loved ones remembered a man who impacted so many lives across the state.

“Just walked the walk and talked and the talk and made the rest of us want to follow him,” said Connie McCourt, who has known Petersen’s family for decades.

“He taught me the badge comes with more than just being on the fire engine,” added Ulibarri. “On your days off, you still have that badge. Your heart should exemplify that, and I try to make him proud.”

Petersen passed away on Dec. 1 after a long battle with cancer. He spent 28 years as a firefighter in Salt Lake County. Later, he moved to Price and became fire chief in 2019.

“Fitz has just been such a bright light,” said McCourt. “It was such a pleasure to get him back into the community. He didn’t come down and just do the job of a fire chief — he immediately began to reach out into the community.”

People’s respect for Petersen brought them from all across the state.

“I don’t expect to ever see a funeral like that again,” said McCourt.

More than 100 men and women in uniform from agencies across the state lined up to say their final goodbyes.

“To see the outpouring from all across the state and the region is well deserved for a man who just was larger than life and gave his soul to everything he did,” said Ulibarri.

Loved ones and close friends shared memories at his funeral service. Fitz lived a life of service, with the motto “Life is Duty.” One of his initiatives was helping keep people warm. He started a winter clothing drive when he worked in Salt Lake County, and continued that in Price.

“Every time it got bitter cold, Fitz would go out and look for people sleeping in their cars, and he would give them coats and hats and gloves to keep them warm,” shared McCourt. “He didn’t just have the stuff — he looked for the people who needed it.”

For some, the world won’t be the same. “He and I shared a birthday together — Nov 22,” said Ulibarri. "So for 30 years, every chance we got, we got together for Arby’s beef and cheddars, and we got one last birthday, but this year we didn’t make it to Arby’s. He was not feeling too well. But I’ll miss the most, just his friendship and his love and our birthdays."