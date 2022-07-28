Watch Now
Huntsman Cancer Institute and Moran Eye Center earn top rankings

Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Huntsman Cancer Institute and the John A. Moran Eye Center have reached status as among the best in the country from the U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings.

For the third year in a row, Moran was rated one of the top eye centers in the country, with a designation of 10th in the country based on three years of surveys from ophthalmologists.

This is the first time any University of Utah clinical facility placed in the top 10.

Huntsman Cancer Center was ranked 33rd in the country for cancer care among more than 4,000 centers evaluated, based among other things on patient safety, outcomes, and research programs, as well as a survey of physicians across the country.

For the 2022-2023 rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions.

