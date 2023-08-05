Hurricane man arrested for suspected homicide

HURRICANE, Utah — A Hurricane man faces possible homicide charges after a deadly shooting late Friday night.

According to a press release posted to the Hurricane City Police Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the Eagles Lodge, located at 495 East 800 North, where they found a 41 year-old man who had been shot, and later died at the scene.

Multiple witness reported seeing the suspect, Bryan Hill, 55, flee the scene shortly after the incident. Police later located Hill at his home, taking him into custody early Saturday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family and next-of-kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.