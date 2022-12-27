Hurricane police officers shoot and kill man

HURRICANE, Utah — Police officers in Hurricane shot and killed a man they say entered a stranger's home.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday police were called to a cemetery.

A man there claimed he was being threatened, and began yelling at the officers before taking off in his car.

Officers say he was driving erratically and crashed in the area of 700 West State Street.

The suspect later entered a home at 2460 West 250 North and shots were fired.

Police say a K-9 officer was also stabbed in the neck and was rushed to Las Vegas in critical condition for emergency veterinarian care.