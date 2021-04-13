Watch
Hurricane Police seek information after 2 girls hospitalized by hit-and-run

St. George News
1150 West and State Street in Hurricane, Utah
Posted at 10:24 PM, Apr 12, 2021
HURRICANE, Utah — The Hurricane City Police Department is seeking information to identify the driver in a hit-and-run that happened Saturday night.

Police say two teenage girls were crossing at 1150 West State Street just after 10 p.m. when they were hit by a car that ran a red light.

The vehicle then reportedly left the scene and continued west on state Route 9.

A relative of one of the victims told St. George News* that both girls were “severely injured.”

“These two girls are extremely lucky to be alive,” she said. “The driver still has not been located. With witnesses, and a description of the car, someone must know something… that could lead to an arrest. That terrible person needs to be held responsible!”

Police said the vehicle may be a Toyota passenger car, silver or gold in color, with South Dakota plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 435-627-4999.

*St. George News is a content-sharing partner with FOX 13.

