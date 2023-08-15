Four young children, woman seriously injured in Hurricane RV fire

HURRICANE, Utah — An RV fire early Tuesday sent a woman and four children under the age of 7 years old to the hospital, with multiple suffering critical injuries.

A 26-year-old woman, along with a 6-year-old, 4-year-old, 2-year-old, and 1-year-old, were injured in the blaze that completely engulfed the RV-style trailer.

Hurricane Valley Fire SSD Hurricane RV was completely destroyed in fire. Five people were injured.

The 26-year-old woman, 4-year-old and 1-year-old were critically injured and flown via medical helicopter to a hospital in Las Vegas for further attention.

Crews arrived shortly after midnight to discover flames encompassing the RV and the five individuals on the street outside.

Hurricane Valley Fire SSD View of RV from above

Hurricane Valley firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which is still under investigation.

Photos of the aftermath show the RV completely burned to the ground, with the exterior of a nearby home also burned.

Upon arriving, medical aid was immediately rendered to the woman and the group of children. All of them were taken to St. George Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The identities of the individuals were not made immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.