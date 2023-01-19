Husband grieving after losing wife in Tooele crash, driver asks for forgiveness

TOOELE, Utah — Two families are left grieving after a minivan crashed through a Tooele business Monday morning, killing 51-year-old employee Roseann Davis.

Police say around 11:30 that morning, that minivan was seen going northbound in the southbound lane, before crashing into the Ensign Engineering and Land Survey building at 169 N. Main St.

"You met Roseann, you were drawn to her spirit and to her soul," said Roger Davis, Roseann's husband.

Roger got emotional when talking about his wife of 27 years.

"It's just one of those people that, that we, the world needs," Roger said.

Roseann's passion for styling hair and cosmetology can be seen on full display inside the Davis's home.

"This is where people would come to be loved by Roseann," Roger said.

Roseann was at her full-time job at Ensign Engineering and Land Survey Monday morning, when Rogers says he received a call from her boss.

"Just told me that there had been an accident and that Roseanne that and he said I don't know what to say, but you just need to come down there," Roger said.

The driver of that minivan, Lance Moore, spoke with FOX 13 News Wednesday afternoon.

"I went down 2nd West and the next thing I know, I don't know, I don't know what happened," said Moore.

Moore told FOX 13 News that he doesn't even know how he got on to Main Street, saying everything just went blank. He says when he came to, he was being put in the back of an ambulance.

He says it was determined he had a seizure while he was driving. Moore spent Monday night in the hospital after he says he broke five ribs and injured his leg.

In the aftermath of the crash, Moore is struggling to deal with how this incident caused the loss of a life.

"Please forgive me, I'm, I'm sorry that it happened," said Moore.

Due to the accident, he says he has surrendered his driver's license.

Moore says he is also working on raffling off a motorcycle he received as a Father's Day gift from his daughter.

"It has a Tasmanian Devil on the gas tank for $5,000 that will go to the family, " said Moore.

It's something FOX 13 News let the Davis family know about.

"Don't raffle off your motorcycle dude, seriously, keep that, you don't need to do that," Roger said.

Calling this a freak accident, Roger says his family isn't the only one suffering.

He says both his family and Moore's family are grieving and having to heal from this incident.

"Finding someone to blame is not going to change anything, it's not going to bring my wife back," Roger said. "She would be the first person to wrap her arms around him and give him a hug and say it's okay."

Roger tearfully told FOX 13 News that spending the last 27 years with his wife, Roseann, is his greatest accomplishment.