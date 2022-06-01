Husky caught on camera running on freeway in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol had a "dog-gone" busy morning Wednesday when a husky wandered onto the freeway in Sandy.

Sgt. Cameron Roden said the dog got on Interstate 15 a little before 8 a.m. near 7200 S.

The husky was running southbound in the shoulder of the northbound lanes, Roden explained.

When troopers arrived in the area, the dog continued to run away. Every time a trooper tried to get out of their car to grab the husky, it darted into traffic.

Eventually, the dog got off I-15 using the 10600 S. off-ramp. At that point, Roden said, animal control began to chase and capture the dog.