Hybrid charter schools will use VR to teach Utah kids

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Charter School Board announced two new public charter schools will open in the near future with a unique, technology-centered approach to education.

Thrive Point Academy of Utah and Virtual Horizons Charter School will focus on teaching students in the comfort of their own homes by using cutting-edge technology, with Virtual Horizons serving as the first school in the nation to use Virtual Reality in teaching methods.

Studies conducted by the school board since 2019 show the positive impact virtual reality can have on students, as they can take lessons and make memories through the experience of VR.

"Well, we're really excited because it's using the latest technology and virtual reality," said Kristin Elinkowski, Board Chair of Virtual Horizons Charter School.

Elinkowski said the VR aspect of learning allows students to travel the world all while in the comfort of their own homes.

"What we're able to do is a teacher can in essence take a child on a field trip every day," she said. "So we can go into the ocean, into space, back to the Jurassic Period, back to a historical event."

Since the schools are public, VR headsets will be free to students who are enrolled. The school plans first to use the headsets with fourth through eighth-grade students before opening it up to all grades.

Outside of virtual reality learning, students will also have group projects that are done on Zoom, so not to worry, they still get plenty of interaction and team-building work with others.

There's still a bit of time until the futuristic schools will open, with the school board slating an opening day for the fall of 2025.