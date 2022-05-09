Multiple crashes caused by powerlines on road close I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — I-15 was closed in both directions in Davis County early Monday morning after powerlines fell onto the roadway.

All trains were also stopped in both directions.

I-15 southbound was closed at Parrish Lane and I-15 northbound was closed at 500 West.

According to Centerville police, a very large power line came down into traffic causing multiple crashes.

By 5:40 a.m. northbound lanes at Parrish Lane had re-opened on I-15. Southbound lanes remained closed.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said, around 4:11 a.m. a powerline was reportedly hanging down near Parrish Lane in Davis County. Initial reports indicate a semi-truck, traveling on I-15 approaching Parrish Ln, was hauling a container struck the powerline, crashed, and overturned.

The truck struck the center median sending concrete debris into the northbound lanes. Multiple vehicles received damage from the debris. A Union Pacific train then struck the downed power line. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic conditions were expected to be difficult all day in South Davis County.

I-15 is closed NB at 500 S MP316 and SB at Parrish Ln. Please use Legacy as an alternate route.

Utah Highway Patrol urged drivers to use Legacy as an alternate route.

