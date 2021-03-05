Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-15 reopened, child in critical condition following car crash in Lehi

items.[0].image.alt
UDOT
I-15 Accident.jpg
Posted at 5:47 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 21:18:22-05

LEHI, Utah — An eight-year-old child was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a single vehicle slammed into a wall on Interstate 15 in Lehi.

Southbound lanes have reopened after closing at milepost 282 while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol said a Kia Soul was driving Southbound when the male driver hit the left barrier and then went across all lanes of traffic, eventually crashing head on into the right barrier.

One eight-year-old child suffered a head injury and had no pulse immediately following the crash. A UDOT Incident Management Team was nearby and bystanders helped regain a pulse and the child was air lifted to the hospital.

The other eight-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle was the children's father. He was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

UHP officials say the children were properly restrained at the time of the crash. They are still investigating the cause of the incident.

UDOT recommends drivers avoid the area if possible and expect major delays along the I-15.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere