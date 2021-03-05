I-15 reopened, child in critical condition following car crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — An eight-year-old child was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a single vehicle slammed into a wall on Interstate 15 in Lehi.

Southbound lanes have reopened after closing at milepost 282 while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.

Driver Alert: There is a crash on SB I-15 at MP 282 in Lehi that is closing the freeway. Expect major delays and use an alternate route. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionthree @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT pic.twitter.com/MFG7DMDNq0 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 5, 2021

Utah Highway Patrol said a Kia Soul was driving Southbound when the male driver hit the left barrier and then went across all lanes of traffic, eventually crashing head on into the right barrier.

One eight-year-old child suffered a head injury and had no pulse immediately following the crash. A UDOT Incident Management Team was nearby and bystanders helped regain a pulse and the child was air lifted to the hospital.

The other eight-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle was the children's father. He was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

UHP officials say the children were properly restrained at the time of the crash. They are still investigating the cause of the incident.

UDOT recommends drivers avoid the area if possible and expect major delays along the I-15.

