I-15 closed, three people injured after 'critical injury crash' in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A rollover crash involving one vehicle with three occupants closed the northbound lanes on Interstate 15 in Kaysville for over an hour Wednesday.

The incident happened at 200 North at around milepost 334 and closed all lanes of the interstate. The highway reopened around 4:30 p.m.

One of the occupants was flown to the hospital while the other two were taken via ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Officials say impairment is suspected in the crash but they are still investigating the scene.

Follow FOX 13 for updates.