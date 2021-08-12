Watch
I-15 shut down after fiery crash near Toquerville

Clint Chaston, St. George News
Posted at 8:17 PM, Aug 11, 2021
TOQUERVILLE, Utah — Interstate 15 was shut down in both directions Wednesday evening after a crash near Toquerville left an RV in flames.

St. George News reports that the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near milepost 31, and involved a produce truck and a recreational vehicle.

The Utah Highway patrol reports there were no life threatening injuries involved with the crash, but it was not made immediately available if anyone was minorly injured.

One lane of Southbound traffic was opened about an hour after the crash happened. St. George News said that according to local officials, the remaining lanes on both sides of the interstate remained closed and were expected to stay so into the night.

This is a developing story, follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for the latest updates.

